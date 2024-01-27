China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 142,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,029. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

