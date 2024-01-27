Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.53.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $184.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

