Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. 2,102,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,947. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

