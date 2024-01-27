Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 23.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

