Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 667,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,799. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

