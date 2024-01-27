Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 122,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Down 0.3 %

Chain Bridge I stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

