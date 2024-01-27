Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average is $246.65. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

