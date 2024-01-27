Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $29,351,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.