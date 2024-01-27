CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 492.3% in January

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 236,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,597. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

