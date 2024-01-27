Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 413,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.