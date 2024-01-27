Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 24,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,387. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASS. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

