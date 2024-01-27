Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $180.65. 768,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.86. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

