Capula Management Ltd Makes New $206,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 6.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,047,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $62.63. 3,370,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,938. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 251.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

