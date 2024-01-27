Capula Management Ltd Invests $215,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 0.1 %

Coupang stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 4,739,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

