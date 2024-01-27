Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Capri Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
