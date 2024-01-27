Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 651,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,544. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

