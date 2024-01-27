Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCBG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CCBG opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

