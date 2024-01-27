Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $630.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Shares of LLY traded up $11.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.16 and its 200 day moving average is $563.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 582,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,703,000 after purchasing an additional 355,548 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

