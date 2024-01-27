Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.58.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

