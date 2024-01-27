Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $830.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $778.05.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $839.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.97. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

