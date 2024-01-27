Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $0.75

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $0.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Canoo Stock Performance

GOEV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,239,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,480,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,131,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

