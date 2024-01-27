Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 84,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,083. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

