Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 84,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,083. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
