Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.69.

CNQ stock opened at C$86.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.9246519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. Also, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,052 shares of company stock worth $23,814,824. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

