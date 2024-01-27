Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.64.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 2.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Camping World by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

