California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,770 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 791,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

