California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Equity Commonwealth worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 31.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 781,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 541,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile



Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

