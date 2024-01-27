California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. 458,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,593. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $160.36.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

