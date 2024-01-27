California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG remained flat at $120.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,446. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $142.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.