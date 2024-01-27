California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.47 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of CarMax worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,505 shares of company stock worth $8,685,549. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

