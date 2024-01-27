California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.66 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of FMC worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

FMC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,166. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

