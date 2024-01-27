California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.58 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,954,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

BBWI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,844. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

