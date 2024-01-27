California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.24. 1,024,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

