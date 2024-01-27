California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,911 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,039,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,618,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

