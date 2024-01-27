California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 30,999 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Mattel worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Mattel by 136,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,701. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

