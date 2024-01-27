California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 107,757 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 7,070.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Premier by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 1,214,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

