Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CDNS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $290.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.62 and a 12-month high of $301.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
