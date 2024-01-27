Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 807,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,845.0 days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
About Cadeler A/S
