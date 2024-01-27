Byline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 145,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,409. The stock has a market cap of $983.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,793,833.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 16,015 shares of company stock worth $306,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 45.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

