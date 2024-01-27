BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BW LPG Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BWLLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

