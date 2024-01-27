Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Butler National stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.14%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

