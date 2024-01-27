Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BRNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 16,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

