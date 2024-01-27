BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.38.
DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of BRP
BRP Trading Down 0.0 %
DOOO opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.12.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
