Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 458,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 91,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

