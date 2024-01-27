Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BBU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

BBU traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -537.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $19,467,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,769 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

