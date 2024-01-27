Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $197.21

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $211.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.89. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

