Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $75.75

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

