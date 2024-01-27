Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $7.00

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. UBS Group cut Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Li-Cycle

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $33,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LICY opened at $0.44 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.