Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,722,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.