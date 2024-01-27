Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.80.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
