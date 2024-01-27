Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

