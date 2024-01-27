Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $981.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,204.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,284.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.